WATCH: Fair weather until the weekend

Few clouds and climbing temperatures as we head toward the weekend

Clouds fade after sunset Tuesday, leaving us with mainly clear skies and cool temperatures for Wednesday morning. Some areas of light fog are possible in those colder pockets across the Valley by morning.

Wednesday looking much like Tuesday, but with more sunshine! Highs in the upper 70s again. Thursday we work our way back to the low 80s, keeping with the quiet weather trend.

It won’t be until the weekend, that we begin to see a small rain or storm threat. The chance kicks off Sunday and lingers into Monday as temperatures hold steady in the mid 80s.