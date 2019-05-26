WATCH: Ending the weekend on a wet note Video

Showers and storms for your Sunday morning and afternoon. As the line approaches, it dies down a bit. Likely some gusty winds and brief heavy rain will arrive from 10-11am.

A few rounds of rain and storms through the afternoon. Not looking as intense for strong storm threat. A slightly cooler day near 80.

Memorial day - much more pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty more sunshine.

The work week holds unsettled scattered storms, before we quiet down for the weekend.

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts