Easter Sunday: Highs in the mid 60s with a few shower chances. Winds get breezy later in the day.

High Wind Watch for the entire state beginning Monday at 6am and ending Monday at 8pm. A strong low pressure moves over the Valley bringing those winds, potentially 60 mph gusts Monday. This could mean downed power lines, power outages and downed tree limbs.

A cooler work week in the 40s with a few shower chances or even snow as overnight lows sit in the upper 20s and low 30s.