WATCH: Early rain and a cooler day

Scattered rain tapers this morning around 9-10am. It’s a cooler morning in the 40s and this afternoon we only make it to the upper 50s. The clouds give way to partly or mostly sunny skies this evening. Tonight, a frost advisory is in place as skies are clear, winds are low and temperatures are in the 30s

More sunshine and slightly warmer for your Sunday in the low 60s.

The week ahead starts off dry and mild in the 60s with plenty of sun. Tuesday night our next front approaches bringing scattered rain Wednesday and Thursday and cooler air for the end of the work week,