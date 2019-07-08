LIVE NOW /
WATCH: Drying out to start the workweek

Weather

Lower humidity is expected across the Valley today.

Today:  Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid.
High: 82  

Tonight:  Mostly clear. Less humid. 
Low:  60

Tomorrow:  Mostly sunny to partly sunny.  More humid.
High:  85

Wednesday:  Increasing clouds, humid.  Late day showers & storms. (40%)
High:  86  Low:  67

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  (70%)
High:  81  Low:  69

Friday:  Partly sunny. Less humid.
High:  80  Low:  61

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  60

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers and t-storms. (30%)
High: 84  Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 85  Low: 66

