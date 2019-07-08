WATCH: Drying out to start the workweek

Lower humidity is expected across the Valley today.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid.

High: 82



Tonight: Mostly clear. Less humid.

Low: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. More humid.

High: 85

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, humid. Late day showers & storms. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 81 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Less humid.

High: 80 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and t-storms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 67



Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 66