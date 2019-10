A warm start to the work week is on its way

Still gloomy, but a dry start to your Sunday. Temperatures will bob in the 50s and low 60s today as clouds give way slightly to some sun.

A warm start to the work week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun.

Our next rain event arrives Wednesday and becomes more scattered to widespread on Halloween.

The end of the week hold scooler air, overnight lows in the 30s and midday highs just shy of 50.