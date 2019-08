Some rain and storms on radar but not a washout

Mainly dry today, aside from a very small shower possibility. Some sun mixed in with the clouds, highs in the upper 70s. Cool again tonight in the 50s.

Scattered rain and a few storms Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Those showers trickle by Monday morning and dry up by the second half of the day.

A mild week ahead, temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun.