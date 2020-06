Highs in the mid 80s with rain and storms toward Saturday

Sun and clouds to start your day highs in the mid 80s. This evening and overnight, showers and storms arrive with a passing front. This could bring downpours and strong winds, storms have the chance to be on the strong side.

Saturday the rain and storms continue in rounds through the afternoon and evening. A stray shower lingers on Sunday as temperatures hold steady in the 80s.

The work week looks beautiful, mainly dry with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.