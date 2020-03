Chance of showers returns overnight





TODAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50

TONIGHT: Light rain showers developing. (60%)

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: M/Cloudy. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (60% AM)

High: 52

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 61 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 57 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 45

SUNDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 33