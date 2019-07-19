WATCH: Dangerous heat to start the weekend

HEAT ALERTS:

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties from Friday afternoon until 8pm Saturday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Lawrence and Mercer counties until 8pm Saturday.

Dangerously hot this Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat indexes upward of 100 during the hottest part of the day. Overnight, not much relief. Temperatures only fall into the mid 70s and dewpoints stay high as well.

An isolated storm is possible this afternoon but a better threat for storms this evening with a passing line of active weather. An isolated strong to severe storm is not ruled out. Our next best threat for rain will be Sunday with scattered showers and storms.

Sunday, temperatures will be near 90 but they drop off into next week. Low 80s, even mid 70s for highs and partly to mostly sunny skies.