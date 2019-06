A picture perfect end to the work week. Temperatures will rise to the low 70s by the afternoon with very few clouds to speak of.

Saturday and Sunday we ramp up the rain threat as temperatures get back to the 80s.

Memorial day looking much more pleasant, in the mid 70s and more sunshine.

The work week ahead becomes unsettled and again heats up to the mid 80s.

Important weather links:

