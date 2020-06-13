WATCH: Cooler but clearing this weekend

Cooler Saturday, highs in the mid and upper 60s with a few showers early morning. By the afternoon, skies clear and are mostly sunny. Skies remain clear overnight as temperatures fall to the 40s. Sunday we begin to warm up toward 70 and stair step our way through the 70s to the mid and upper 80s for the work week.

An isolated shower possible Sunday night. During the work week, there will be low pressure lingering across the east coast that we will tap into in the form of very isolated showers several days. By Friday there is a better chance to see a shower or storm.