Scattered clouds overnight with a few areas of patchy fog possible by morning. Temperatures slip into the mid 40s. Sunday afternoon we make our way to the low 60s with more sun for the afternoon.

The work week begins beautifully, near 70 with sunshine but by Tuesday the chance for rain or storms returns. The rain threat lasts through Thursday as temperatures move back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next weekend some great pool weather returns, highs in the 80s with plenty of sun.