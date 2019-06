Mostly cloudy Sunday and highs near 80. An isolated shower is possible later this afternoon.

Monday, a wet start to the week. Scattered showers early, and showers and thunderstorms likely for your Monday evening.

A cooler week ahead, highs in the low 70s but, plenty of sunshine. Rain threat lies on Thursday and a slight chance next weekend.

