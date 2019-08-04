Watch: Clearing skies overnight

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: Isolated shower or storm early then clearing. (30%)
Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 85
Monday Night: A few clouds.
Low: 64
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Showers and storms likely after noon. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 62
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in
the afternoon. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63
Friday: Clouds and sun.
High: 79 Low: 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 55