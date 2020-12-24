WATCH: Christmas Eve UPDATE on Winter Storm

Weather

The snow will continue through the night - How much you can expect by morning

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Storm Warnings in place through tomorrow morning.

Look for snow to continue through the evening with heavy or moderate snow likely into the early morning. Use extra caution if you must travel overnight. Colder temperatures will push in through the night with lows in the mid to upper teens. Wind Chill readings will fall into the single digits for your Christmas Day.

What to expect:
10PM – Steady Snow
12AM – Steady Snow
3AM – Steady Snow
6AM – Scattered Snow
10AM – Scattered Snow

Snow Accumulation:
Overnight: 5 to 8 Inches
Christmas Day: 1 to 2 Inches
*Some isolated spots could see higher totals of 10 inches, or higher, by the time the storm wraps up. Especially in the Snowbelt.

