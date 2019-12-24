WATCH: Christmas Eve Forecast

LIVE NOW /
Weather

Slightly cooler air settles in today

TUESDAY: Areas of fog early. Scattered clouds.
High: 42

CHRISTMAS EVE: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.
Low: 32

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (30%AM)
High: 38 Low: 26

