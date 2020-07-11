WATCH: Chance of weekend rain and storms

Chance of showers Saturday morning with a few thunderstorms. Midday, we dry out and even have some peaks of sun. Through the evening an isolated threat for a shower sticks around but overnight skies stay mainly dry. Highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A few more showers and storms possible Sunday with another passing low pressure before we dry out for the start of the work week.

Temperatures rise back to the 90s by the middle of the work week as the threat for rain and storms return by Thursday.