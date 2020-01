A stretch of cold, dry weather for the start of the work week

Single digit wind chills across the Valley this morning. We only warm to the mid 20s today with broken clouds.

The cold weather lingers through midweek. By Wednesday we start to see a warm-up. Thursday and Friday we make it to the 40s with continued dry weather. Friday night our next rain chance arrives and become more widespread Saturday.

Temperatures slip into the 30s again Sunday and the rain threat could mix with snow.