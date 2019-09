Improving conditions today. Cooler, drier air moves in after the passing of last night’s cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and becoming partly sunny. Tonight, we fall to the mid 50s and stay mainly clear.

A dry stretch of fairly inactive weather for the coming days. Just a slight chance of a late night shower Sunday and Monday. The week stays mainly clear with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lots of sunshine and good sleeping weather overnight. Lows in the mid 50s most days.