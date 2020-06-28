WATCH: Better weather for your Sunday

Morning mix of sun and clouds; warmer for the work week

Scattered high clouds Sunday morning filtering the sun with temperatures climbing through the 70s. A stray shower is possible mainly in the southern counties through midday.

Heading into the work week, skies will be dry and temperatures rising. High pressure drives this dry weather as the moisture stays to our east and west with several passing storm systems. Temperatures begin to climb to the mid 80s and push 90 by Friday.

As of now, 4th of July weekend looks to hold a spotty shower Saturday with highs near 90.