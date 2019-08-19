WATCH: Back to school with heat and humidity

Hot and humid today. Temperatures in the upper 80s with a small chance for a shower or storm midday and evening.

Tuesday, a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon, a few of which could be strong. Wednesday more widespread rain and storms ahead of cooler drier air for Thursday.

The heat and humidity take a hike for a few days. Thursday we will have plenty of sun, temperatures in the upper 70s and dewpoints low, in the 50s.

The weekend becomes warmer as we work toward the mid 80s again with just a small risk for rain Sunday.