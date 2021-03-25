Watch: An update on the strong storm moving through overnight

High wind and the chance for strong storms later tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A strong spring storm will push through our region overnight with high wind and the risk for strong storms.

What to expect:

This evening – Scattered light showers. A small chance for thunder.

Around Midnight – An increased chance for showers or storms. Gusty wind increasing.

Midnight through 7 a.m. – Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong or severe.



High wind will develop between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. with gusts to 40 miles per hour or more.

Wind gusts will increase through the early morning with gusts to 50 – 60 miles per hour.

The windy weather will last through midday Friday. Gusts will taper off through the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall through the day with showers tapering off.



