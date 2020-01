Scattered rain turns to snow in the next 24 hours

Scattered rain showers this morning turning to the chance for a rain snow mix this evening and snow showers by Sunday morning.

Snow totals by the time Monday evening arrives are expected 1-2″.

Just above average temperatures for the coming week. After a high of 40 Saturday, midday temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the remainder of the 7 day forecast.

Tuesday through Friday we sit dry but mostly cloudy.