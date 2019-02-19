WATCH: A weather break Tuesday
Dry Tuesday with another Wintry mix for your Wednesday
Weather Headlines:
- Snow showers/flurries ending
- A colder night
- Falling into low teens
- More sunshine Tuesday
- Highs near 30
Wednesday Storm System:
- Snow showers toward Wednesday morning
- Mixing with sleet/freezing rain through the morning
- Warming into afternoon with rain showers
Important weather links:
