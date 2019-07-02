Hot with the risk for storms

Today: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms through afternoon into evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail. (60%)
High: 91
Tonight: Showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail. (70%)
Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 87
Thursday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 89 Low: 69
Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70
Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm & humid.
Chance for showers/storms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 69
Monday: Partly sunny. Not as hot.
High: 82 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower/storm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 60