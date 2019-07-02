Hot with the risk for storms

High temperatures will be close to 90 through the end of the week

Today: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms through afternoon into evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail. (60%)

High: 91

Tonight: Showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail. (70%)

Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)

High: 87

Thursday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)

High: 89 Low: 69



Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)

High: 88 Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm & humid. Chance for showers/storms. (40%)

High: 88 Low: 70

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 69

Monday: Partly sunny. Not as hot.

High: 82 Low: 63



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower/storm. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 60