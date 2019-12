The warm stretch continues. Near 40 for Sunday afternoon highs and into the low 50s for Monday. The sunshine dominates with few clouds until Christmas eve.

High pressure an a southerly flow is was drives the warm dry weather. A frontal boundary to the north increases cloud cover Tuesday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds. Christmas day, more clouds creep in but we stay warm and dry in the upper 40s.

Our next rain threat arrives late Friday into Saturday.