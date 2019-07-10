WATCH: A few t-storms possible today

Breaking News
The rain threat increases on Thursday

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Hot and humid.  Isolated showers or storms. (30%)
High:  89 

Wednesday night:  Partly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
Low:  69

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon. (70%)
High:  88 

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Not as humid.
High:  80  Low:  63

Saturday:  Mostly to partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 84  Low: 68

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 85  Low: 60

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 89  Low: 69

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 89  Low: 70

