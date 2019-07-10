WATCH: A few t-storms possible today

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Hot and humid. Isolated showers
or storms. (30%)
High: 89
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 88
Friday: Partly sunny.
Not as humid.
High: 80 Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 61
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 68
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 89 Low: 70