The first part of your Tuesday will be dry with some sunshine and high heat in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible later this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm could develop.

Scattered rain continues overnight into Wednesday with a passing front.

A big break from heat humidity and rain risk by Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday to Saturday with plenty of sun.

We warm to the 80s again to close the weekend with a small rain risk by Tuesday.