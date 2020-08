Highs in the 70s through midweek, heating up this weekend

Broken clouds this evening with a very small shower chance. Temperatures slip into the 60s after sundown. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The work week will be dry, as high pressure takes control. Temperatures will be cooler through midweek, in the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday, we begin to turn up the heat to 80. This weekend we make our way back to the mid 80s, but skies stay dry for the first half. Sunday, a small chance of rain and storms returns and lingers into the start of the work week.