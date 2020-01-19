WATCH: A biting cold start to Sunday

Temperatures are bitter cold this morning, in the teens and feeling closer to single digits with gustier winds. We’ll see low 20s as our highs today.

Some light snow accumulation with flying flurries Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional accumulation likely less than an inch. Slick spots on road are very likely with icing from yesterday and blowing snow today.

The work week warms up slowly. We start in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday we make our way to the upper 30s and mid 40s by the weekend with the risk for rain showers