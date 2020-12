Heavy snow will stay in the forecast through the evening. Several inches are still possible in short period of time through early tonight as the stronger snowbands sweep through.

Snow will taper off into the early morning hours. Total snowfall from this storm will range from 3 or 4 inches in Northwest Trumbull county to 5 to 8 inches (Or More) across Central and eastern Columbiana county and into Western Pennsylvania.

Watch the Video above to see the latest update on this storm.