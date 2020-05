Sunshine this morning and temperatures soaring to near 70. An isolated shower possible midday with the sun and clouds. This evening, a few thunderstorms with scattered showers and an isolated gusty storm possible.

Warmer on Sunday in the low 70s but with a passing cold front cooler air sinks in from the north on Monday. Scattered showers on Saturday, especially late day.

The work week will be cooler. Highs in the 50s and a few shower chances midweek.