Warming with rain showers into Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Chance for snow showers overnight - Rain showers return Wednesday afternoon

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Light coating/dusting of accumulation possible. (30%)
Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing into the afternoon. (80%)
High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers mixing to snow overnight. Little snow accumulation. (100%)
Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 35 Low: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a wintry mix toward morning. (30%)
Low: 28

FRIDAY: Wintry mix early changing to rain. (90%)
High: 48 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 32

