Warming with rain showers into Wednesday afternoon

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Light coating/dusting of accumulation possible. (30%)
Low: 23
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing into the afternoon. (80%)
High: 44
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers mixing to snow overnight. Little snow accumulation. (100%)
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 35 Low: 30
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a wintry mix toward morning. (30%)
Low: 28
FRIDAY: Wintry mix early changing to rain. (90%)
High: 48 Low: 28
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 32