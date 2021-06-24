Warming up to end the week

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 62
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated late-day shower or storm. (20% PM)
High: 85
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 69
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68