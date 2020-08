TODAY: Mostly cloudy with more sunshine into the evening.High: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.High: 87 Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (30%)High: 89 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)High: 85 Low: 69