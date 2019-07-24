Warming up through the week

The below average temperature trend will come to and end by Friday

Today:  Partly to mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)  
High:  77  

Tonight: Mostly clear. A few areas of patchy fog possible. Cool.
Low:  54

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  80 

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  63

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  87  Low:  65

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (30% PM)
High:  85  Low:  66

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  82  Low:  67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  82  Low:  65

