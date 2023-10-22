After some cold nights Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be climbing in the middle of the work week. Highs will be nearing the low 70s around the Valley.

This is not typical for most Octobers. The normal mean high temperature for the month is 62.1°F according to the National Weather Service.

Highs around 70 this week are expected Tuesday through Friday. The National Weather Service says normal high temperatures for October 24th through the 27th are 59°F and 58°F respectively.

With a 10 degree difference between forecasted highs and normal high temperatures, the coming week’s temperatures around 70 will not be setting any temperature records.

According to the National Weather Service, October 24th’s record high temperature was 80°F back in 1963. The 25th’s record was set in 2012 at 81°F.

October 26th also had a record high temperature of 80°F in 1991. The record for the 27th was set in 2000 at 76°F. This Friday’s high temperature will be closest to a record high this week.

The record high temperature for October has been set twice. On October 1st of 2019 and October 9th of 1939, the high temperature was 88°F.

The last October day to see high temperatures above 80 degrees October 5th of 2023. The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport registered a temperature of 81°F.

The warmest temperature for October of 2023 was October 3rd with a high of 84°F. That’s just 3 degrees shy of October 3rd’s record high temperature of 87°F set way back in 1898.

As we move further into fall in the Valley, it’s only a short matter of time before high temperatures get colder. Will we see warmer high temperatures after Friday? Check on that in the 7-day forecast.

Below is a full list of October’s record high temperatures.