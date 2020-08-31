Warming up for your Tuesday

Weather

September will start mild - Looking into Labor Day Weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. A sprinkle possible through evening. (20%)
Low: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower late day. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 55

