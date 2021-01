The weekend is looking colder

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 22

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Warmer.

High: 40

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry late. (20%)

Low: 24

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 30

Saturday: Scattered clouds.

High: 24 Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 14

Monday: A Wintry Mix expected. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 25