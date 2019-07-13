Warming up for your Saturday

Look for dry weather to start your Saturday morning

FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, warmer and more humid.

High: 86

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 65

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 80

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 67

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 85 Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 87 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% )

High: 89 Low: 72

Saturday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 87 Low: 68