Warming up for your Saturday

Weather

Look for dry weather to start your Saturday morning

FORECAST:     

Saturday:  Mostly sunny to partly sunny, warmer and more humid.
High:  86 

Saturday Night:  Partly cloudy, muggy and mild.  Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low:  65

Sunday:  Partly sunny. 
High: 80

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 84  Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85  Low: 67

Wednesday:  Warm and humid.  Scattered shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 85  Low: 68

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  87 Low:  69

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% )
High:  89 Low:  72

Saturday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  68

