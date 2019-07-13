Warming up for your Saturday

FORECAST:
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, warmer and more
humid.
High: 86
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, muggy and
mild. Slight chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 65
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 67
Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 68
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
(40%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (40% )
High: 89 Low: 72
Saturday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 68