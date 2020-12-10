Warming up for the end of the week

Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early. Decreasing clouds.

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 35



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (70%)

High: 51 Low: 40



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (40%)

High: 48(falling) Low: 43



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 28



TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 38 Low: 26



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 28



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 27