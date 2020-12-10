Warming up for the end of the week

Weather

Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early. Decreasing clouds.
High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (70%)
High: 51 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (40%)
High: 48(falling) Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 27

