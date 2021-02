Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late. Less than 1″ slushy accumulation possible into early morning. (70%)

Low: 30

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers early. Mixing with rain and tapering off into the afternoon. Less than 1″. (70%)

High: 38 Low: 30

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurry. (20%)

Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 24

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 21