Warming into the upper 80s Thursday

Weather

Cooler air will filter in through next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY: Warm. Partly sunny with small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 81 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award