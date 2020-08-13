Warming into the upper 80s Thursday

THURSDAY: Warm. Partly sunny with small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 81 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61