Warming into the 80’s Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 62
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower late day. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 62
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 56
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 55