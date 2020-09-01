Warming into the 80’s Tuesday

Rain showers or storms return through the middle of the week

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower late day. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 55