Warming into the 80’s Saturday afternoon

Look for sunshine and warm temperatures Saturday

FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.

High: 85

Saturday night: A few clouds.

Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 64

Friday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 65

Saturday: Chance for a shower or storm. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 62