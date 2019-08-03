Warming into the 80’s Saturday afternoon

FORECAST:
Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.
High: 85
Saturday night: A few clouds.
Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 64
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 64
Friday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65
Saturday: Chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 62