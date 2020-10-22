Warming into the 70’s Thursday

Weather

The week will end warm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY: Chance for an isolated early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 76 Low: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 58

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm into the evening. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 39

MONDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 63 Low: 47

TUESDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 40

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com