Warming into the 60’s Thursday

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 40
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 45
FRIDAY: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm early. The chance for showers or storms will return late into Friday night. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 45
SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 45
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (80%)
High: 63(Falling) Low: 58
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 30