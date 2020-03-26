Breaking News
Warming into the 60’s Thursday

Showers will return late Thursday and Thursday night

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm early. The chance for showers or storms will return late into Friday night. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 45

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (80%)
High: 63(Falling) Low: 58

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 30

