Warming into the 60s Saturday

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Late day shower possible. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 36
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
Low: 43
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 43
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 44
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 58
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 60
Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 42