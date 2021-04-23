Warming into the 60s Saturday

Warmer temperatures are still on schedule for next week

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Late day shower possible. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 36

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
Low: 43

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 60

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 42

