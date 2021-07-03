TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a stray shower overnight. (20%)
Low: 60
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. (20% PM)
High: 84
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 89 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Warming back up for Independence Day
