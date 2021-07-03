Warming back up for Independence Day

Youngstown Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a stray shower overnight. (20%)
Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. (20% PM)
High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. 
Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 
High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 89  Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87  Low: 69

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com